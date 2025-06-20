Your laptop likely has a built-in webcam. I'm sure it gets the job done in a pinch, but you want something better than just "good enough." Consider this. If you're a remote worker, video chat is really the only time your colleagues or clients see you. If it's a pixelated, low-light mess then that is the perception others on the call have of you. Putting some effort into your webcam setup is kind of the work-from-home equivalent of "dress to impress."

That's why you should think about upgrading to a solid piece of hardware that can have you looking your very best. OSBOT has a handful of its webcams on sale as part of Prime Day this week. You can save as much as $75 on a webcam.

The Tiny series webcams use AI tracking with auto zoom. That can add a more dynamic look to your video feed while also giving you the flexibility to move around but always stay in frame. They have fast focusing, and the Tiny 2 and Tiny 2 Lite even have a built-in dual-omnidirectional microphone with adjustable noise cancellation.