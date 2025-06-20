Logo
Nothing Gets Lost in Translation When You Have File Chemist

Convert over 200 types of documents, images, videos, and other files quickly and easily for a one-time $30 purchase at StackSocial.

Incompatible file types are no match for File Chemist’s massive conversion powers.

Your search history probably has more than a few “how do I open this type of file” and “why won’t this file format open on my computer” queries. There are hundreds of different kinds of image, audio, videos, PDF, and document files, and many of them don’t play well with others. But they’re all just a simple drag-and-drop away from being converted into the kind of file you need when you have File Chemist at your disposal. This powerful browser-based file converter works across Mac and PC, and right now at StackSocial it’s just $30 — 60% off the regular price.

As a browser-based app, File Chemist eliminates the need for the many conversion apps you would have to buy and install on your Mac or PC to get even a fraction of its file management. File Chemist is drag-and-drop for exceptionally simple use, and conversion takes only minutes. File Chemist removes your originals from its system within 24 hours for privacy. It works on a token-based system, and this $30 StackSocial purchase gives you 2,500 tokens to start with. (Example — converting a 10GB file costs 60 tokens.) Files getting lost in translation is a thing of the past when you use File Chemist.

