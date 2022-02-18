Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet | $20 | Amazon



Believe the hype when it comes to cast iron skillets. I have the Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet, and I got it from Amazon, and I paid full price instead of the 42% off discount they have right now, and I’m not even mad. This pan is so good. It cooks literally everything evenly and beautifully, and kicks open the door to the world of recipes that require stovetop-to-oven transfers. I previously avoided them due to being lazy but also not having the right pans for the job. This one is truly the perfect size for cooking for a small number of people, and it comes pre-seasoned, and the maintenance seems a little annoying at first ... but it’s really not bad. Nay, it’s worth it. When you can get a heavy-duty pan with infinite uses that improves the actual taste of your food for just $20, you say yes.