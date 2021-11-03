Like all the big retailers, Newegg is pushing out a ton of deals ahead of actual Black Friday. It’s all in response to the global supply chain issues that many are worried will affect delivery dates of gifts ordered for the holidays. At the very least, this means time spent with our loved ones on Thanksgiving doesn’t have to be getting cut short. Check this page regularly for new updates on what discounts Newegg is offering.
iBuyPower Gaming Desktop | $1,200
Use Code BNH2AAAZA67
Building a PC can be a daunting task. So how about we just don’t build it? Pre-built gaming rigs are becoming much more affordable for oafs like you and me who couldn’t really explain the difference between a CPU and a motherboard. this here has an Intel Core i7 11th Gen processor, 16 GB RAM, 1TB HDD with 256 GB SSD, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060. It’s marked down by $150 but you can score it for an additional $150 off with the code BNH2AAAZA67.
Samsung CRG9 Series 49" Curved Gaming Monitor | $1,050
Absolutely maximize your field of vision with an ultrawide gaming monitor. This curved screen from Samsung hits a resolution of 5120 x 1440 with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It’s only a matter of time before monitors start to wrap fully around our dang heads, but in the meantime, this one is $150 off plus it comes with a $10 promotional gift card for the site.
Industrial Computer Desk | $38
So you got your new rig, but you need something to put it on. What do you know, a desk sure would be perfect, huh? This industrial-style computer desk at 47" across and 24" deep has a nice modern look to it and is only $38 for Black Friday. That’s $31 off its original price.
LG 4K Smart NanoCell TV | $2,097
This TV is 86" across. That’s stupid big. But the whole set is $603 off for Black Friday. The NanoCell allows for a full array of dimming and accurate colors when viewed from a wide angle. Again, it’s also stupid big and over 600 bucks off.
AMD Ryzen 9 5900X | $519
Use Code EMC2AAAZ232
Whether you’re looking to upgrade or you’re building a PC from scratch, this 12-core processor from AMD is going to get you pretty far. Having released last November, you can get it discounted by $35 from Newegg for this holiday season. If you use the code EMC2AAAZ232, you’ll save another $5 on your purchase.
Wall-Mounted Patio Heater | $82
As we head into the end of the year, the air is getting colder. We can still enjoy our backyards even if the temperature is going down. This wall-mounted patio heater is good for indoor or outdoor use. It’s easy to install, remote operated, and can reach temperatures of 90 degrees in a range of a 300' diameter. This will keep you warm and cozy all through winter. It’s $32 off on Newegg for Black Friday.
Klipsch 12" Subwoofer | $150
Don’t underestimate the power of sound. Many people focus on picture quality first when it comes to their home entertainment, but if you really want to reach next-level immersion with your media, it’s going to come from the power of a subwoofer shaking your whole damn house. Newegg has this 12" subwoofer for $100 off, bringing it down to only $150.
DEATHLOOP (Steam Key) | $36
From the creators of Dishonored and Prey, the latest immersive sim from Arkane is out, and folks, it kicks ass ... In DEATHLOOP, you play as Colt—a man stuck on an island where everyone including himself is in a time loop. The only way to break it is to kill eight specific people within the same day. The gunplay feels great, the stealth is fantastic, and the voice acting is top tier. Don’t sit on what will absolutely be a GOTY contender. It’s only $36 on Newegg.
Resident Evil Village (Steam Key) | $35
Use Code BNH2AAAZA68
Resident Evil Village is the eighth core entry in the series and follows in the footsteps of the stellar Resident Evil 7: Biohazard. It’s another first-person horror affair, this time in the sizable titular setting—although the castle with meme icon Lady Dimitrescu really steals the show. If you haven’t already checked into this survival affair, it’s $25 off at Newegg with the code BNH2AAAZA68.
Nioh Collection (PS5) | $65
Die over and over again in the Nioh Collection for $65. Including both Nioh and Nioh 2 as well as all six major expansions, you’ll be able to journey through Sengoku-era Japan and, again, die a lot. Save $5 for Black Friday at Newegg.