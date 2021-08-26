Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 | FREE | Samsung | w/ Elig. Trade-In



Samsung announced the Galaxy Z Flip3 earlier this month at their Unpacked event and are running one hell of a promotion for new and existing customers. When you buy on a qualifying installment plan with an eligible AT&T unlimited plan (min. $75/mo. min. before discounts) and trade-in an eligible smartphone, you can get your Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 for free. That’s right. Free. If you’re already an AT&T customer, really all you’re looking at is giving them your old phone for this new one (provided your old phone meets certain criteria).

If you missed the Unpacked event or just haven’t seen this phone anywhere yet, the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G is a flip phone for the new generation. The phone is equipped with a 1.9-inch cover screen which displays various notifications and can let you intuitively interact with them with voice commands. The larger cover screen also allows you to take selfies using the exterior lens while still seeing a preview of the photo. Samsung also showed off a Flex mode for taking selfies where you can stand the phone up on its own to take photos hands free.

