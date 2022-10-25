Ninja Foodi NeverDull 14-Piece Knife Block Set | $280 | 7% Off | Bed Bath & Beyond

Hello home chefs! If you’re looking to make a splurgey purchase slightly less splurgey, this Ninja NeverDull Knife Block is 7% off at Bed Bath & Beyond. That’s a whole $20 you can use on fresh vegetables for your dinner. Technology meets traditional forged stainless steel in this foolproof knife block. This block is built with a sharpener to keep knives sharp for up to 10 years! This 14-piece set includes kitchen shears too—the thing you didn’t know you nee ded but you absolutely need. A gift for the aspiring home chef in the family, or for yourself—10 years is a long time for ever-sharp knives.