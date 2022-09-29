Keurig Limited Edition Jonathan Adler K-Mini | $45 | 55% Off | Best Buy

In my National Coffee Day travel across the internet, seldom have I found a coffee machine that is cute. So much hinges on function, rather than personality—but even the KitchenAid stand mixer has vibrant color variants! So color me delighted when I came across this 55% off special edition Keurig. A collaboration with interior decorator and noted potter Jonathan Adler, this tile-inspired machine is the epitome of compact convenience one expects from Keurig. With single-serve pods and a one-cup reser voir, you know you can rely on this cutie to deliver caffeine to your tired brain. Anyway, this 55% off deal is for today only—National Coffee Day—so you better buy this before I do.