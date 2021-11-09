Up to 38% Off Sony X90J TVs | Amazon



There’s still plenty of 2021 left, which means you’ll either be watching new TV shows and movies, or you’ll be playing some of the hottest new games on their away out. So it might be time to pick up a new TV. You can save up to 38% off Sony X90J TVs right now on Amazon, which is a great deal for a model that’s got so many nice bells and whistles. These TVs feature cognitive processor TV tech, XR Triluminos Pro, which offers “billions of accurate colors,” as well as a full array of LED and XR contrast booster. Oh, it’s Alexa-enabled too. What most of this means is you get a nice, crisp, and gorgeous picture that looks great no matter what you want to watch. You can choose from 50, 55, 65, or 75-inch TV models, starting from $898 through $1,598. Just jump on this deal soon so you don’t miss out.