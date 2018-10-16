Quirky Switch Flip

You could probably blanket a moderately sized country with all of the Wi-Fi smart plugs out there, but they all work basically the same way: They turn any AC outlet into a switch-controlled outlet, except the switch is your phone (or, more broadly is distressingly speaking, the internet). Quirky’s Switch Flip, by contrast, makes your home’s existing light switches more useful.

Switch Flip has one purpose: Using the physical light switch that controls one outlet in your house to control a different outlet somewhere else in your house. All you have to do is plug the transmitter into a switch-controlled outlet, plug the receiver into a different outlet, and boom, both outlets now respond to the same light switch, albeit with a brief, ~1 second delay. You can even pair multiple receivers (bafflingly, not sold separately) to the same transmitter, allowing you to conceivably control every floor and table lamp in your house with a single light switch.

The Switch Flip is almost refreshingly dumb. There’s no app, no internet connectivity, and no wires. It takes about six seconds to set up, and you’ll never have to update your firmware. It’s just a simple solution—hiding in a haystack of complicated solutions—to a very common problem.