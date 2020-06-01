Image : Netatmo

There’s no shortage of apps that can give you at-the-moment weather conditions in your area, but if you want to get super-precise—like, your backyard—and dig into the data and trends, then you can install a home weather station to track the condition.



Home weather stations range significantly in terms of size, features, and price, from simple offline sensors to modular online options with Wi-Fi smarts. Here’s a look at some of the top weather stations worth bringing to your home.

A Starter Station

Keep it simple

La Crosse Technology’s wireless forecast station Image : Andrew Hayward

This La Crosse Technology color wireless forecast station is a perfect entry-level option for anyone curious about home weather monitoring that doesn’t want to splash out a bunch of money to get started.



With a small included wireless outdoor sensor that can transmit data from up to 300 feet away, this compact station will show you both the indoor and outdoor temperature humidity levels, along with forecast and comfort rating.

A More Robust Option

A bit more detail

AcuRite’s Pro Color weather station Image : AcuRite

AcuRite’s Pro Color weather station is a more robust option that provides temperature, wind speed, and humidity readings from its larger, outdoor wireless sensor. It also showcases daily, monthly, and all-time highs and lows, letting you keep track of milestones in either direction, while a history chart gives you the 12-hour breakdown of the current half-day. This 4.0-star-rated setup comes in full-color and dark theme screen configurations.



Get Smart

Expandable and intelligent

The Netatmo Weather Station Image : Netatmo

Netatmo is definitely the outlier here as a broader smart home tech company that also sells things like security cameras and smart doorbells, but the Netatmo Weather Station has been hailed as one of the best options for its modern tech and modularity.



The Netatmo Weather Station setup includes two cylindrical devices that look much like an Amazon Echo: one for outside and the other for inside. Between the two, they can send your smartphone app all sorts of data on outside and inside conditions alike, including temperature, air quality, and even indoor noise levels. You can even add further indoor sensors to monitor the whole house, as well as optional anemometer and rain gauge accessories.

Cheap and Connected

Minimal and modular

Customers really seem to like the ECOWITT Image : Andrew Hayward

This modular Wi-Fi system from ECOWITT is intriguing, as you don’t have to spend much to get up and running with the weather station gateway and indoor and outdoor sensors. From there, you can add further sensors, including a self-emptying rain gauge sensor and even soil moisture sensors. ECOWITT’s app-driven option is a lot more affordable than Netatmo’s Weather Station, and with 4.2 stars on Amazon, customers really seem to like the modular approach.



Get Ambient

An all-in-one option



Ambient Weather’s smart weather system Image : Andrew Hayward

Ambient Weather’s WS2902B Wi-Fi smart weather station is one of the best all-around options for a home weather station. It not only has a wide array of built-in sensors, including temperature, wind speed/direction, and rainfall, but also Wi-Fi compatibility for reading data via an app and tracking it over time.



This system isn’t entirely app-driven, however, as it also comes with an LCD panel for easy at-a-glance information inside your home.