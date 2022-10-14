Levoit Humidifier for Bedroom / Large Room Home | $72 | 10% Off | Amazon

“Moist” shouldn’t be such a dirty word. Grow up! You want a moist household! You want your plants to thrive! You want to sleep easy and breathe freely! Everyone can benefit from moist air! So let this Levoit humidifier work its wonders for you! This humidifier has a 505 square foot reach and a customizable runtime. Among the customizations in the Levoit app is Plant Mode, which identifies your plants and adjusts the humidity to please each and every one of them, even if you’re away from home. Seal the deal while this is 10% off: your plants, your sinuses, and your boyfriend’s dry-as-heck skin will thank you.