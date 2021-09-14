Aucma Stand Mixer | $119 | Amazon



A mixer is one of those must-have kitchen items if you do a lot of cooking. Whether you bake plenty of cakes or you’re into delicious, creamy mashed potatoes, a good mixer can make doing all of those things super simple. Don’t keep using a spoon to handle all those tasks. Pick up a Aucma Stand Mixer, now $119 at Amazon, and whiz through all those mixing to-do list items. This one has a 660W high-performance motor with 6 speeds. It also features a 6.5-quart bowl with handles so you can carry mixes from point A to point B with ease. It’s even got multiple attachments: a whisk, dough hook, and mixing beater. Plus, you can’t beat its retro aesthetic. Treat yourself. You’re a great cook and you deserve it.