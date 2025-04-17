Meet the Touchscreen Chromebook That Costs Just $80

We’re familiar with excellent deals on refurbished laptops, often with seriously deep discounts. But this one jumped out, because when is the last time you saw a touchscreen Chromebook for under $100? The answer to that question is “today,” because StackSocial is selling this refurbished 2018 Lenovo 300E touchscreen Chromebook for just $80. This is normally a $285 device, but StackSocial’s deal knocks that down by a huge 71%.

2018 Lenovo 300E Chromebook (refurbished) | $80 | StackSocial

This is an 11.6-inch Chromebook with a touchscreen, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of built-in storage, and an Intel Celeron processor that can reach 1.1GHz of speed. Wi-Fi will get you online fast and easy, and Bluetooth 4.0 for data transfers is there in case you need to back up the Chromebook or attach an external device.

This 2018 Lenovo 300E Chromebook is Grade B refurbished, meaning it may show light to normal wear on the body, keyboard, and trackpad, and the battery is at least at 70% health. But the $80 StackSocial price tag probably cancels all that out, and this StackSocial deal is perfect for a backup machine, a kid’s first laptop, or any other purpose you could have for a capable touchscreen Chromebook.