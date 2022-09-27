Seido Japanese Master Chef Knife Set | $90 | 63% Off | StackSocial

Upgrade from prepping all your meals with steak knives (yes, you) with this shiny new Japanese knife set, now 63% off at StackSocial. Comprised of true high-carbon stainless steel, this set is super strong and built to last—so this set will last for years. Japanese knives have a more acute angle than Western-style knives, allowing for precision and sharper cutting. This set includes a standard 8" chef’s knife, a cleaver, two Santoku knives, and a pairing knife for peeling and attention to detail. Let each ergonomic wood handle support you in the kitchen as you embark on your most ambitious meals—or just your every day ones.