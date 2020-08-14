It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Gaming

Marvel’s Avengers Pre-Order Guide: Beta Access, Collector’s Editions, Bonuses, and More

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Video Games
Video GamesGamingMarvel Deals
Pre-Order Marvel’s Avengers (PS4, Xbox One) | $60 | Best Buy
Photo: Square Enix

Pre-Order Marvel’s Avengers (PS4, Xbox One) | $60 | Best Buy

With a September 4 release date and exclusive beta periods to play, I’ll assume control of Captain America’s command and assemble the lot of you to pre-order Marvel’s Avengers. Set for release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC (via Steam), there’s plenty of incentive to pre-order Marvel’s Avengers, including exclusive beta periods and physical freebies to show the heroic collective just how “about” this world-saving life you really are.

Don’t forget Xbox One and PlayStation 4 buyers will get a free next-gen upgrade to the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 releases, respectively, so go ahead and order if you’re planning to upgrade within the family. With introductions out of the way, let’s make like Thor with a freshly charged Mjolnir and dive right in!

Marvel’s Avengers Pre-Order Bonuses

Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
First things first: the beta. Pre-ordering Marvel’s Avengers is the only way you’ll be able to get in on the closed beta periods. The PlayStation 4's has already passed, but if you’re on Xbox One and PC, you’ll be able to check it out this weekend simply by pre-ordering with any of the below retailers. In addition to the early beta access, Best Buy shoppers who sign up for the big box retailer’s rewards program will get a $10 credit toward anything, plus an exclusive Steelbook case to make the game stand out in your collection.

Going with Amazon? You’re in for a free digital copy of the game’s first prequel issue of a comic dubbed Marvel’s Avengers: Iron Man #1, which is being written by Jim Zub and prettied up with art by Paco Diaz.

At GameStop, you’ll walk away with a set of Avengers pins to flaunt your allegiance to your favorite hero.

There are six emblematic pins in all pertaining to the game’s iconic playable characters, including Thor, Captain America, Iron Man, Incredible Hulk, Ms. Marvel, and Black Widow.

Illustration for article titled emMarvel’s Avengers/em Pre-Order Guide: Beta Access, Collector’s Editions, Bonuses, and More
Graphic: GameStop

If you’re a Walmart shopper, you’ll get a set of six sew-in patches with colorful versions of the same emblems as GameStop’s pins.

Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Edition

Illustration for article titled emMarvel’s Avengers/em Pre-Order Guide: Beta Access, Collector’s Editions, Bonuses, and More
Image: Square Enix
Patience wearing thin? Marvel’s Avengers’ September 4 launch date is right around the corner, but if you want to play it as soon as humanly possible, you’re buying Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Edition. It’s $20 extra, and besides 72-hour early access, you’re getting a bundle of six exclusive hero outfits, plus in-game Obsidian-themed nameplates.

Other Retailers

Marvel’s Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Edition

Illustration for article titled emMarvel’s Avengers/em Pre-Order Guide: Beta Access, Collector’s Editions, Bonuses, and More
Image: Square Enix
This one is for the fanatics and collectors. Marvel’s Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Edition comes with a shocking $200 price tag, but this is the only package you’ll be able to find all of these physical promotional items to feed your fandom:

  • Exclusive SteelBook case
  • Hulk Bobblehead
  • Mjolnir Keychain
  • Black Widow’s Belt Buckle
  • Iron Man’s Prototype Armor Blueprints
  • Kamala Khan’s Honorary Avenger Pin
  • Commemorative Avengers group photo

That’s in addition to the standard pre-order bonus and all of the perks included in the deluxe edition, by the way, so stretch for this one if you want the most comprehensive launch experience possible.

Other Retailers

Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

