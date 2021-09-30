Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Mario Set) | $75 | Amazon

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Luigi Set) | $75 | Amazon



Ready? Set? Go! Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is back on sale at GameStop and Amazon. The creative augmented reality Switch game comes with a physical kart, which you can use to drive around courses in your actual house. The camera on the kart peripheral transmits to your Switch, turning your living room into a full-on track. It’s the perfect gift for kids or even adults who just want an excuse to play with RC cars again (read, me).

It was hard to find for a bit, but now, the game is actually in stock and you can get either the Mario or Luigi version for $75, its lowest price ever. We’ve seen the each set separately go down in price before, but one brother usually stays higher. Both are now on sale at their lowest prices. All is right.

This story was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio on 12/07/2020 and updated by Joe Tilleli with new information on 09/30/2021.