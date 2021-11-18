Vizio 5.1.4 Premium Sound Bar | $400 | Amazon

Your TV almost certainly has just terrible sound, and you’ve probably been waiting for a way to fix that. Well, friend, your wait is nigh at an end! This Vizio 5.1.4 sound bar kit—usually $500—has the cure for what ails you, in the dorm of Dolby Atmos sound! The kit comes with one sound bar, a 10" subwoofer, and two rear satellite speakers to give you killer surround sound without all the hassle of setting up a full surround system, receiver and all! More than that, it’s got Bluetooth and Chromecast support, and it works with Google Assistant, so if you’ve got any Google Assistant device, you can control it sans remote, too. Inputs include 2 HDMI ports—one of which supports ARC—analog and digital audio, and USB, and you can connect to your network with up to 802.11n or ethernet. Take advantage of this 20% off deal now! Right now!