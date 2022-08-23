Wayfair Area Rugs Sale



Welcome back to Area Rug Hour, where we round up the best area rugs at Wayfair. Today we’ve pulled the best-of-the-best from their warehouse sale, in various sizes . All of them will make your space look bigger and bring s ome texture to the place, and none of them are beige.

A tasteful, grown-up take on a shag rug, adding a pop of texture to your space. Gray is a better home neutral than beige; beige is an uptight mom at a drive-thru window, and gray is cool and moody, a color made for relaxing—like you will be on this area rug.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $39 at Wayfair

G/O Media may get a commission 10% off Nooci ReNoo Listen to your gut

Nooci is an East-meets-West herbal health brand whose ReNoo packets are full of herbs and goodness to promote better digestion. Get 10% off at Nooci Use the promo code NOOCI10 Advertisement

This 3.5' x 5.5' handmade wool rug is a low- key colorful addition to your home . The tufted style adds texture, with loops of colorful threads throughout the rug’s trapezoidal design. At 52% off, this is a playful addition to a common area that still feels put-together.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $168 at Wayfair

Advertisement

T his is technically not beige—it’s a mottled ivory-gray with a fine 2" rise. An abstract print makes this a visually interesting addition to your floors. This is 53 % off, quite large, and very plush, so leave your shoes by the door and enjoy this unobtrusive textural pop.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $200 at Wayfair

Advertisement

This is your accent piece, with a cool pink tone, an abstract pattern, and a pop of bright orange. Right now, many sizes are on sale, but the 3' x 5' rectangle is a cool $117. This rug makes you seem smart, like you understand the nuances of modernist art.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $117 at Wayfair

Advertisement

If you can overlook that this rug’s color is listed as “muddy green,” this flatweave area rug has a wonderful coastal grandma vibe. This one is purposefully textured, between its weave and the tassels at the ends. Very Something’s Gotta Give. This listing is for a massive 7' x 10' throw—and a great price for it at that.