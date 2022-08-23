Welcome back to Area Rug Hour, where we round up the best area rugs at Wayfair. Today we’ve pulled the best-of-the-best from their warehouse sale, in various sizes. All of them will make your space look bigger and bring some texture to the place, and none of them are beige.
Dominick Handmade Shag Faux Sheepskin Area Rug in Gray | $39 | 13% Off
A tasteful, grown-up take on a shag rug, adding a pop of texture to your space. Gray is a better home neutral than beige; beige is an uptight mom at a drive-thru window, and gray is cool and moody, a color made for relaxing—like you will be on this area rug.
Finn Damask Handmade Tufted Area Rug | $168 | 52% Off
This 3.5' x 5.5' handmade wool rug is a low-key colorful addition to your home. The tufted style adds texture, with loops of colorful threads throughout the rug’s trapezoidal design. At 52% off, this is a playful addition to a common area that still feels put-together.
Mccollister Abstract Shag Area Rug | $200 | 53% Off
This is technically not beige—it’s a mottled ivory-gray with a fine 2" rise. An abstract print makes this a visually interesting addition to your floors. This is 53% off, quite large, and very plush, so leave your shoes by the door and enjoy this unobtrusive textural pop.
Davey Abstract Handmade Tufted Wool Area Rug | $117 | 8% Off
This is your accent piece, with a cool pink tone, an abstract pattern, and a pop of bright orange. Right now, many sizes are on sale, but the 3' x 5' rectangle is a cool $117. This rug makes you seem smart, like you understand the nuances of modernist art.
Justice Geometric Handmade Flatweave Cotton Area Rug | $210 | 56% Off
If you can overlook that this rug’s color is listed as “muddy green,” this flatweave area rug has a wonderful coastal grandma vibe. This one is purposefully textured, between its weave and the tassels at the ends. Very Something’s Gotta Give. This listing is for a massive 7' x 10' throw—and a great price for it at that.