I know you’ve been putting off deep cleaning your shower. Like, who wouldn’t—it’s daunting. Deep cleaning your bathroom shouldn’t take you a whole day, especially if you have this electric spin scrubber that reaches deep into the grout to clean. Right now, it’s 50% off, with an extra 20% off if you clip the coupon. Your total should be right around $32.

Oraimo Electric Spin Scrubber | $32 | 50% Off + Coupon | Amazon

This scrubber has two rotating speeds and a variety of brushes for crevices—dome, corner , and flat. Adjust the length to reach the highest tiles—or make it shorter for deep cleaning around your sink. The best part? It’s rechargeable with an included USB-C cable —so no batteries are needed. Incredibly easy, totally convenient , and no—cleaning your shower won’t take the full day.