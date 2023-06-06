I know you’ve been putting off deep cleaning your shower. Like, who wouldn’t—it’s daunting. Deep cleaning your bathroom shouldn’t take you a whole day, especially if you have this electric spin scrubber that reaches deep into the grout to clean. Right now, it’s 50% off, with an extra 20% off if you clip the coupon. Your total should be right around $32.
Oraimo Electric Spin Scrubber | $32 | 50% Off + Coupon | Amazon
This scrubber has two rotating speeds and a variety of brushes for crevices—dome, corner, and flat. Adjust the length to reach the highest tiles—or make it shorter for deep cleaning around your sink. The best part? It’s rechargeable with an included USB-C cable—so no batteries are needed. Incredibly easy, totally convenient, and no—cleaning your shower won’t take the full day.