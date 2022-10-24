Great Northern Popcorn Machine | $33 | 23% Off | Amazon



Microwave popcorn bags never live up to their promise. Y ou’ll never get the goopy yellow goodness and Flavacol popcorn salt right: unless you take matters into your own hands. The first step? Stovetop popcorn, and this popcorn popper is 23% off. This pot can produce up to five quarts of popc orn, and is used by cranking the spinner to agitate the kernels. This spinner prevents loose kernels and burning, which are two dastardly popcorn killers. Making stovetop popcorn is the best way to deliver flavor to your kernels—whether you want that salty theatre-style flavor , or shake in your proprietary spice mix. Happy horror movie season!