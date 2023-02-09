It's all consuming.
Make Your Living Room Classier With up to 33% Off Samsung’s the Frame

The smart TV that looks like artwork when you're not using it.

Erin O'Brien
Samsung’s The Frame is legit gorgeous. It’s the smart TV for people with curated living rooms. You’ll find the Frame included in Samsung’s Big Game Sales event—because some jocks are also interior design nerds. The 75" and 85" TVs are both $1000 less than their original price. Other sizes are on-sale too, but those two are the stunners. They capture each and every detail—of sports, family memories, and movies—with QLED 4K at 100% color volume. The Frame has a matte display that does not reflect light, which works wonders for “Art Mode,” the default setting when you’re not watching something. It fits slim and sits just like a picture frame on your wall. Whether the Big Game is in your future or just a good movie at home, this’ll fit right in.

