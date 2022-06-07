Sellotz Inflatable Outdoor Pool | $72 | Clip Coupon



Listen: It’s hot, school’s almost out, and the summertime madness is about to set in. Why not get ahead of it this year? If you’ve got enough lawn space, the Sellotz Inflatable Outdoor Pool might just be a season-saver for everyone. It’s normally $130, but down to $80 at Amazon right now, plus there’s a coupon you can clip to save an additional 10%. Hard to turn down saving money, right? And the pool itself measures 120" x 72" x 22", which means everyone gets to enjoy it. It features thick, reinforced, and high walls made from BPA-free materials. The only thing the pool doesn’t have is an electric pump. That said, I’m thinking what you save on the pool you can put towards that. Summer birthday parties, heat waves, and day camp off-weeks: Solved. Big pool. You’lre welcome.