If you like waiting until the last second to get decorations up around your home for Halloween, you’re going to love this sale. Choose from several Prextex Halloween Decorations, all 15% off at Amazon when you use promo code 15SCARYDEAL. There’s plenty to choose from so you still have time to make your house a howlin’ good time before the big day. Or save it all for next year.

Pick up this 5-pack of foam graveyard tombstones for your yard to make it look like your house is some sort of creepy cemetery. Ooh, spooky!

Or grab this hanging zombie and put him somewhere around your home that makes it look like he’s just holding on for dear afterlife.

You can’t go wrong with throwing some spider web up around your home. You probably have some real cobwebs brewing too, if you’re like me and your apartment complex literally never power washes your patio but is for some reason mowing the property’s grass every week? It seems unnecessary. I mean, eek! Spooky, scary!

This creepy boy looks like he’s climbing up out of your yard and to do something he shouldn’t be. Put him somewhere where he’s free to scare anyone who walks by your home.

Do not play with me when it comes to this giant spider. I do not like spiders. But this one is pretty cute, not gonna lie.

Oh yeah, you should probably actually have some candy to give out on Halloween. That’s on sale too. These lollipops are particularly adorable, too. You might want to end up keeping them for yourself, though.

Happy Halloween, er, decorating!