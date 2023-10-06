It's all consuming.
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Home Goods

Make Your Home *Gorgeous* for Fall With 40% off Anthropologie’s Home Collection

The brand is slashing prices on furniture, lighting, rugs, decor items, and more.

Elise Caplan
Sale items include the Mahina Duvet Cover, pictured here.
Graphic: Elise Caplan

Anthropologie just started one of our favorite sales of the year, so naturally, we had to tell you about it. In honor of fall, the brand just slashed 40% from prices across its (gorgeous) home collection, including furniture, linens, decor items, and lighting. It’s a massive sale and includes some of Anthro’s flagship products for the home, like bedroom furniture. Just browsing it makes us feel inspired to zhuzh up our place as the weather starts to turn.

Anthropologie furniture, candles, decor, and more | 40% off | Anthropologie

The sale includes items in every price range, so whether you’re looking for yourself or for a gift, it’s a great opportunity to save 40% and make your purchase more affordable. We have our eye on a coffee table, a light fixture, and (of course) some of Anthro’s signature candles. It really wouldn’t be fall without them, would it? Check out the sale now and save 40% off home items while the discounts last.

