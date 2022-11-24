Govee RGBIC Outdoor String Lights, 96' | $58 | 42% Off | Amazon

If you aren’t one of those families who decorates right after Halloween, but you’re still trying to get in the spirit of the season, check out the Govee RGBIC Outdoor String Lights. There’s no question how cool these are: you can use the Govee app to customize your light display, with one of 47 scene modes and millions of colors to choose from. You can even sync to music like a family on that Christmas light competition show and neighbors will be like, “Wow, they really thought of everything, huh?” No matter the weather, they’ll shine bright, since these lights are IP65 Waterproof. Grab them for only $58 with this Black Friday deal and shine on with Christmas cheer.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $58 at Amazon

Not into this deal? Check here for the best, freshest deals out of Black Friday/Cyber Monday, and all the days in between.