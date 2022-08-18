j5create USB 3.0 to Dual 4K/HD HDMI Multi-Monitor Adapter | $65 | 7% Off | Best Buy

There is something innately organizational about having two monitors. Email, Slack, and project management on one, creative work on the other, drag and drop across, and so on and so forth. This HDMI Multi-Monitor Adapter is on sale at Best Buy, so grab this deal and get productive! Compatible with Windows and MacOS, the adapter supports 4K resolution on one monitor, or 2K on two. If you’re feeling extra spicy , the listing shows you can use a third monitor, your laptop. No rules, just good project management for $65 at Best Buy.