Make the Best Smoothies and Shakes With a Hamilton Beach Blender for 20% off

Crush ice, puree, and make shakes and smoothies for just $32.

Joe Tilleli
Hamilton Beach Power Elite Wave Action Blender | $32 | Amazon
Whether you’re looking to make yourself a protein shake to refuel yourself after a workout or just want a fruity, delicious treat in the form of a smoothie, you’re going to want a good blender. Hamilton Beach’s Power Elite Wave Action Blender is just what you need. Crush ice, puree, and make all the shakes and smoothies you can dream of. The stainless steel blades are dishwasher safe. This is great news for any fellow loves of my favorite kind of smoothie—peanut butter and banana. Right now you can get the blender for 20% off.

