Make Tangible Memories With the 44% Off Kodak Mini

Kodak Mini Shot 3 Retro (60 Sheets) | $100 | 44% Off | Amazon
Nothing makes an event feel more special than some tangible film camera action. If you’re not the type to understand how to use archaic modes of film, a Kodak Mini can capture the night for you instead. This camera is the epitome of technology meets old-school quality: you can delete a photo where you blinked before the camera prints it out. Print photos as you take them or you can use the Kodak app to take photos and use Bluetooth to print them out. The photo quality is vivid and clear, and it prints on fingerprint-proof film for passing around at the party and posting on Instagram. Right now, this set is 44% off and includes two rolls of film for 60 sheets of photos. It’s a pretty nice way to make memories in the new year!