It's all consuming.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
It's all consuming.
Tech

Make Tangible Memories With the 44% Off Kodak Mini

Print them from your phone OR from film camera. That's a win-win!

By
Erin O'Brien
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Kodak Mini Shot 3 Retro (60 Sheets) | $100 | 44% Off | Amazon
Kodak Mini Shot 3 Retro (60 Sheets) | $100 | 44% Off | Amazon
Graphic: Erin O’Brien

Kodak Mini Shot 3 Retro (60 Sheets) | $100 | 44% Off | Amazon

Nothing makes an event feel more special than some tangible film camera action. If you’re not the type to understand how to use archaic modes of film, a Kodak Mini can capture the night for you instead. This camera is the epitome of technology meets old-school quality: you can delete a photo where you blinked before the camera prints it out. Print photos as you take them or you can use the Kodak app to take photos and use Bluetooth to print them out. The photo quality is vivid and clear, and it prints on fingerprint-proof film for passing around at the party and posting on Instagram. Right now, this set is 44% off and includes two rolls of film for 60 sheets of photos. It’s a pretty nice way to make memories in the new year!

Watch
00:48
Now playing
My Cat Loves This 30-Pack of Sparkly Balls More Than She Loves Me
August 15, 2019
Tech