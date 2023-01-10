Make Tangible Memories With the 44% Off Kodak Mini

Kodak Mini Shot 3 Retro (60 Sheets) | $100 | 44% Off | Amazon

Nothing makes an event feel more special than some tangible film camera action. If you’re not the type to understand how to use archaic modes of film , a Kodak Mini can capture the night for you instead. This camera is the epitome of technology meets old-school quality: you can delete a photo where you blinked before the camera prints it out . Print photos as you take them or you can use the Kodak app to take photos and use Bluetooth to print them out . The photo quality is vivid and clear , and it prints on fingerprint-proof film for passing around at the party and posting on Instagram . Right now, this set is 44% off and includes two rolls of film for 60 sheets of photos. It’s a pr etty nice way to make memories in the new year!