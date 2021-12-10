Cricut Explore Air 2 | $150 | Best Buy

Cricut EasyPress 2 12x10 | $169 | best Buy

Cricut Maker | $229 | Best Buy

Much of Cricut’s ever-expanding line of devices and accessories is on sale right now at Best Buy until this Sunday, for as much as 38% off. You’re going to buy one of these, use it three times, and never touch it again, at least if my experience is any indication, so you might as well get it while it’s on sale, then convince yourself you need to keep it around in case you want to make stickers later. The biggest deal is on the Cricut Maker, discounted right now by $140, matching the low prices we’ve seen. Next up is the Cricket Explore Air 2, the more budget-friendly cutting machine that cuts and scores twice as fast as previous Cricut Explore models, and features Bluetooth connectivity, so you don’t need to worry about cables.

Wanna make some t-shirts at home? Pick up the Cricut EasyPress 2 12x10 and make you some dang shirts! This little at-home press lets you iron designs onto t-shirts with ease, giving you even heat transfer across the whole shirt for a much nicer-looking, more consistent press. Its got a ceramic coated heat plate that you can adjust up to 400°F, and it’s compatible with all Infusible Ink products and most heat-transfer vinyl material. Its 12" by 10" size is great for bigger iron-on projects.

This is a great deal on some of Cricut’s most popular products, and since they recanted their awful new subscription terms back in March, you don’t have to worry about getting screwed over, for now! Hooray!