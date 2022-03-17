Ecovacs Deebot N8 Pro+ Robot Vacuum and Mop | $480 | Amazon

Save both $320 and your feet when you buy the self-emptying Ecovacs Deebot N8 Pro+ r obot v acuum and mop cleaner, which is on sale for 40% off its usual price at Amazon, today only. This robot uses lasers to poke around your house, generating a map as it goes of each floor (it won’t climb your stairs, by the way, so you’ll need to help it a little bit). It then refers back to that map for subsequent cleans, so you can have it clean just one room, all rooms, or somewhere in between, and it’ll do so quickly and efficiently, then run back and empty its own bin in the included self-empty station. While mopping, it avoids carpet, but when it’s just doing its vacuum thing, it boosts suction every time it detects it’s no longer on a hard surface, so your carpets and rugs can actually get clean and not just agitated.

And y’all, listen. It’s getting more upsetting each passing year that I see the kind of things you can get for the money I paid for my very plain, not-Wi-Fi-connected, dumb Roomba back in 2017. I only spent like $100 less for this robot that just crashes around my house, eating my clothes, ignoring whole swaths of floor, all while making the loudest WHHHRRRRRR sound ever. It worked, and it was novel and fun when I got it, and of course time and progress march on, but it remains a grievance because I can’t let anything go.

Anyway, this looks like a cool robot vacuum, and it’s drastically cheaper than usual (normally they want $800 for this thing), so if you want to sit back and eat caviar and wear furst while your robot vacuum cleans for you, now is the time.