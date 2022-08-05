Turn on some music, plug in a lamp, and throw a jaunty little plant on the table because we’re sprucing up the place. So much decor is on sale at Bed Bath & Beyond right now—there’s never been a better time to find the right piece that makes you seem like you have your life together, and/or you understand interior design.
Bee & Willow Cable Knit Reversible Throw Blanket | $30 | 40% Off
This tasteful cable-knit throw blanket is perfect for throwing over your couch in an angular fashion. The reverse is cozy sherpa to keep you warm on chilly nights. Maybe moms are right: throw blankets make great functional accessories for a living room.
Studio 3B Faux Snake Plant | $28 | 50% Off
Hey no judgment—it’s hard to keep a plant alive. This 36" tall faux snake plant is just green enough to add a pop of color and narrow enough to be squeezed into the corner of a neutral-colored living space. I’ve been hearing the word “verticality” around interior design lately, and this definitely adds some tall visual interest to the room.
Wild Sage Geo Canvas Wall Art (Set of 3) | $8 | 80% Off
Now this is a pop of color. A stunning 80% off, this quirky pastel wall art could really warm up a space! They’re made of canvas, which gives a dimensionality and texture, and make them easy to hang up together. Put this triptych above your couch and seem more cultured than you are when you say “triptych.”
Studio 3B Lehi 5'3 x 7' Area Rug | $85 | 50% Off
The prop stylists and Animal Crossing designers are always saying rugs are the way to make your space seem cohesive. This area rug has a cool muddled texture to its ivory and gray color palette. Finish your space with this and never think about your ugly bare floors ever again.
Bee & Willow 18-Inch Botanical Arrangement | $21 | 40% Off
So I learned recently that baby’s breath—the tiny flower seen in this faux arrangement and many real arrangements—actually smells not great. If you like their tiny snowflake-like appearance but don’t want to deal with them dying, then this fake plant is for you. The amber glass vase is also super on-trend right now.