Beats Solo3 | $125 | Amazon



Sna g yourself a pair of Beats Solo3 wireless headphones for $7 5 off. These typically go for $200 so you’re looking at a 37 % savings on a solid over-the-ear audio experience. With 40 hours of battery life, you’ll rarely find yourself with no charge. But even if you do, no worries. These headphones make use of Beats Fast Fuel which allows for up to 3 hours of playback on just 5 minutes of charging. The discount is available for the model in satin silver. They make for a good alternative to the Apple AirPods Max—a fraction of the cost while still technically being part of the Apple family.