2-Pack: Eternal Living Solar LED Pathway Lights with UV Bug Zapper | $20 | SideDeal | Use code KINJAFS



Advertisement

No one likes dealing with bugs buzzing around all night. Stop sharing your relaxing end of summer evenings with pests outside and grab this 2-Pack of Eternal Living Solar LED Pathway Lights with UV Bug Zapper for just $20 at SideDeal (with code KINJAFS) to stave off those uninvited guests while also keeping your lawn aglow with a nice set of lights. They’re powered by solar panel, and feature an auto dusk to dawn sensor that will keep them on or off when appropriate. All you need to do is plunk them down where you want them — no wiring, charging, or any of that nonsense required. They’re weatherproof too, so even when outside conditions aren’t so great, you don’t have to worry about these lights malfunctioning. Choose between white LED or UV when purchasing, and then kiss frustrating flying pests goodbye. Your lawn has never looked so good.