Look, is a cordless heated hand massager something you need? Probably not. But after having tested out the LifePro Legra Hand Massager for myself, I gotta say, it’s pretty nice to have. It did take me a minute to get there, though, since just unboxing it gave me the giggles. After all, this nifty little device just naturally looks like something that is not designed to work. It’s kind of shaped like the UV-lit domes you put your hands in for a gel manicure, or like fingerless gloves that are also thumbless. It comes with a few additional coils that seem confusing at first. (Turns out, they’re for acupressure therapy, and there’s a pretty in-depth card about how to use them.) Plus, there are buttons on top, and it’s lined for comfort.



There’s virtually no assembly required, which is great, but there is a catch: The LifePro Hand Massager needs to be charged for 4 full hours out of the box before it can be used. My immediate thought was, “This thing is going to catch fire.” It just has that kind of energy, you know? A fter a little more than 3 hours spent juicing up, though, it let me know it was ready to rock by letting out a piercing beep. Party time!

Honestly: I actually dug it. It’s really simple to use, since you just press Power, followed by the clearly labeled buttons (Intensity, Mode, Pressure, Heat) to find the setting you’re looking for. Intensity and Mode have five unique settings, while vibration offers two. As for heat? The LifePro Hand Massager heats up to just over 100°F, which is enough to be notably warm/soothing without being uncomfortable. (Think more car seat warmer than sauna.) I think the math on that means there are 100 possible combinations for hand therapy-slash-relief. Not a bad little gadget to have around the house.



As for the actual mechanics of using it: You need to put your hand in kinda far to get the full effect, which I wasn’t expecting. That said, since I have small hands, this went up to the wrist. This was a different sensation than I expected, but wasn’t at all unpleasant. By the way, it makes a whirring sound, so you won’t be surprised by its functions. When they kick in, though, buckle up: I wasn’t totally prepared for the setting I’d chosen and was briefly reminded of having my blood pressure taken at the doctor’s office. But not in an entirely bad way! After all, the hand massager does, in fact, do what its name implies. You can feel the soft plastic bristles moving beneath the cloth lining, and the heat option adds a relaxing element to the experience.

While I wouldn’t call it a necessity, I’d be lying if I said my hand muscles didn’t feel lighter and looser post-use. As someone who gets frequent hand cramps from writing (and soon, gaming) all day, I can see myself going back to the LifePro Hand Massager for some relief every so often. As long as it continues to not be a fire hazard.