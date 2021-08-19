Lexar Memory Cards + SSDs | Up to 35% Off | Amazon

In my experience, you can never have enough memory cards. As someone who does a lot of videography/photography, I am constantly filling these things up and, being dumb, forgetting to dump them. It’s good to have multiple handy when on a shoot. Also for any Nintendo Switch players, there a must-have as its quite easy to hit the storage limit on the console itself. Lexar is having a sale on Amazon where you can get memory cards and SSDs for up to 35% off. Go get yours.