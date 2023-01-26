Level Up Your Bedroom for Less

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

If your bedroom feels a bit basic, there are ways to spruce it up without breaking the bank. Your room doesn’t have to just be the place where you crash at night. Turn it into a sleep sanctuary with these easy aesthetic touches.

Throw this bad boy over your old, tattered duvet and give it some new life and a funky velvet feel. It’s cozy, looks super cool, and is just $48 after a series of discounts including an extra 15% off coupon.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $48 on Amazon

G/O Media may get a commission 20% off W&P Valentine's Day Sale Share the love

Take 20% off sitewide at W&P, because sharing and prepping food is romantic af. Buy at W&P Advertisement

Bare walls are for frat boys and serial killers. Add some green and serenity to your space with these minimalist, nature-themed canvas prints. Take 10% off and you’re averaging just $10 a print.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $30 on Amazon

Advertisement

Let’s get that mattress off the floor, playboy. Listen, I get it. I slept on a mattress on the floor until I was 25 and my girlfriend gave me an ultimatum, but it really is a game changer when you can sleep at a normal height and the floor is no longer your nightstand. Gain some great storage space and join the rest of polite society for just $100.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $100 on Amazon

Advertisement

Speaking of nightstands, snag two for just $36 a piece. They’re cute, perfect for small spaces, and give you easily accessible outlets. At 10% off their regular price of $80, you can sleep well knowing you got a deal.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $72 on Amazon

Advertisement

Save $10 on this washable, memory foam rug that’s perfect for making your bedroom feel more open. It’s soft, shaggy, fun to look at, and not even $50. Added bonus? It really ties the room together.