Eufy RoboVac L35 Hybrid+ Robot Vacuum and Mop | $450 | Amazon | Promo Code eufyclean

There are a lot of robot vacuums on the market and they are not all equal. This feature-packed RoboVac L35 Hybrid+ from Eufy is the real deal. Not only is it a robot vacuum, but also acts as a mop. With three levels of water flow, the RoboVac has no problem switching between different types of floors. Four different levels of suction to climb through thick carpet with ease. Utilizes iPath laser navigation to build a real-time map of your home to optimize the best path for cleaning—supporting up to three different levels for a multi-floor home. It can be controlled with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Right now you can clip the coupon on the product page to get $50 but if you enter the promo code eufyclean at checkout, you’ll receive an additional $50 off.