Let There Be Light: These Lamps Are on Sale at Wayfair

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Lighting Sale | Wayfair

Winter is dreary, and though we’ve past the solstice’s longest day of the year, we still have quite a long way to go. The Wayfair lighting sale section is the place to shop for illuminating finds for all spaces. If you’re looking for a basic floor lamp? It’s there. A sconce? I won’t stop you. A chandelier? Hold your horses!

No, this isn’t Ableton the music software. This is Ableton the chandelier , a dimmable, minimalist installation with a classy brass finish. You can adjust the lamp’s height to fit your space!

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $110 at Wayfair

G/O Media may get a commission 20% off W&P Valentine's Day Sale Share the love

Take 20% off sitewide at W&P, because sharing and prepping food is romantic af. Buy at W&P Advertisement

This lamp has little shelves to put your remote controls, succulents, or other small decor. Its box design adds a nice geometric edge to a space, and the shade helps diffuse the bulb’s light.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $50 at Wayfair

Advertisement

This sconce is on a swingable arm, so it makes the perfect reading lamp in the bedroom or in the living room. This is also dimmable, so you always have the perfect lighting to peruse your Kindle.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $107 at Wayfair

Advertisement

This arched lamp brings verticality to your space! It’s sleek and retro-inspired look can be improved with an LED bulb for color changing, mood-setting vibes.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $127 at Wayfair

Advertisement

This modernist sconce is designed for outdoors and has a built-in LED light. It’s housed in weather-resistant cast-aluminum. You didn’t think I’d address outdoor lighting, but who wants to stumble up their walkway late at night? Not me.