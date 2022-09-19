PowerA Snorlax Carry ing Case for Nintendo Switch | $27 | Amazon

Snorlax is an icon. They’re just a big, plump doofus doing their own thing. And they deserve to be in the conversation when discussing the best Pokémon. At least those responsible for merch are starting to get a clue because they’ve been the face of some Nintendo accessories as of late. Take this case. It’s built to hold either a Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite with room for 8 of your favorite games—all with Snorlax’s big, carefree smile. You can get one for just $27 and join the fight to help Snorlax win the hearts of every Pokémon fan as our number one.