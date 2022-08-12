Babbel

Get ready for the summer season of adventure: Babbel teaches bite-sized, 10 minute language lessons for real world use in 14 languages, so you can feel confident chatting up the locals on your long-awaited trip abroad. Lessons are created by real language experts to help you converse in real-world conversations, and can be taught in the form of lessons, podcasts, videos, and more. Context tips and Babbel’s Speech Recognition Technology give you confidence in speaking aloud, so you’ll nail pronunciation and tone every time. Or, meet with teachers in live online classes using Babbel Live. Anyone can learn a new language in three weeks with Babbel—start now with 55% off and be well-versed by your vacation.