Last Day of Price Drop: Save 94% on This Seido Japanese Knife Set for $90

Save 94% on an 8-piece Japanese knife set at StackSocial.

Joe Tilleli
Seven Seido Japanese knives sprawled across a cutting board.
Graphic: Joe Tilleli

Here at The Inventory, we scour the internet for all the savings out there. Like right now, StackSocial is offering a whopping 90% off a Japanese knife set. You’ll get a chef knife, a slicing knife, a bread knife, a cleaver, two differently-sized Santoku knives, a boning knife, and a paring knife. And it all comes in a lovely gift box to securely store your knives. Each knife is made of strong high-carbon stainless steel.

August 15, 2019

Seido Japanese Master Chef Knife Set | $90 | StackSocial

This set normally goes for $430, but right now it’s dropped its price to a mere $90. This price drop ends today, so if you don’t pull the trigger, you’ll miss out on some massive savings.

This story was originally published by Joe Tilleli on 10/13/2022 and updated with new information on 2/16/2023 and by William Helms on 5/4/2023.

 