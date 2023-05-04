Last Day of Price Drop: Save 94% on This Seido Japanese Knife Set for $90

Here at The Inventory, we scour the internet for all the savings out there. Like right now, StackSocial is offering a whopping 90% off a Japanese knife set. You’ll get a chef knife, a slicing knife, a bread knife, a cleaver, two differently-sized Santoku knives, a boning knife, and a paring knife. And it all comes in a lovely gift box to securely store your knives. Each knife is made of strong high-carbon stainless steel.

Seido Japanese Master Chef Knife Set | $90 | StackSocial

This set normally goes for $430, but right now it’s dropped its price to a mere $90. This price drop ends today, so if you don’t pull the trigger, you’ll miss out on some massive savings.

Advertisement

This story was originally published by Joe Tilleli on 10/13/2022 and updated with new information on 2/16/2023 and by William Helms on 5/4/2023.



