Ladies, Treat Yourself to Budget Luxury With These Men’s Sweatpants

ProGo “Men’s” Fleece Jogger Sweatpants Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

As a woman, I can’t help but notice that being a man comes with certain advantages. I’m not talking about the social and economic benefits that permeate most (all?) of society — at least not on this platform. You’ll have to wade through my group texts for that commentary.

I’m talking about the cozies.

For whatever reason, men’s sweatpants seem to be infinitely more comfortable than those made for women. Where women’s sweats are often fitted and sometimes constricting, men’s are roomy enough for curling up on the couch or layering over a pair of leggings on cold winter days.

In short: Men’s sweatpants are just better. I found this out years ago when I borrowed a pair of joggers after a Halloween night sleepover, unwilling to make the morning subway commute home in my homemade zombie cheerleader uniform. I honestly only intended to borrow the sweatpants, but once I put them on, I knew they weren’t going back to their original owner.

I still have the sweatpants, but after almost daily wear, the elastic waistband is stretched beyond repair. I considered persuading my boyfriend to buy new sweatpants, stealing said sweatpants, and then enduring the looks as me wearing his sweatpants went from “cute” to “frustrating.”

I didn’t do this. Rather than drop hints, or buy them for my boyfriend as a roundabout route to theft, I actually went and bought my own men’s sweatpants. It’s the future; sisters are doing it for ourselves.

The ProGo “Men’s” Fleece Jogger Sweatpants are more than an upgrade from my stolen sweats—I audibly said “oh baby” when I put them on. The fabric is soft and smooth from the outside, but, like every Disney movie has taught us, it’s what’s on the inside that counts.

And what an inside these pants have.

These fleece-lined sweatpants are more than just comfortable: they’re cozy, an all-American hygge that punches the European concept of comfort straight in the gut.

The fleece is like the hug of a cloud, and it’s warm without being hot. I’m always happily surprised that the comfort of my fleece-lined pants is warm, supportive and absolutely cozy without any sauna effect. They also look surprisingly good, which means you can wear them out to the bodega or grocery store without having to transition into “actual clothes.”

At an affordable $21.95, these pants are a steal. They feel like a luxury purchase at a price point more reminiscent of a thrift store find.

Ladies (and, I suppose, gentlemen), as we extend into the new year, we shouldn’t have to look for luxury clothes at luxury prices. Luxury is an experience, a gift: not one to be begged or borrowed from a boyfriend, but to be taken, owned, and appreciated by us ourselves.

Get a pair of fleece-lined sweatpants. Treat your winter days, hangovers, and movie nights to some well-deserved cozy. You’ll thank me later.