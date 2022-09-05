Wayfair Warehouse Clearout | Up to 60% Of f



Wayfair’s ongoing Warehouse Clearout has a whole breadth of styles and selections to refresh your home this autumn. Upgrade your bathroom, your lighting, or finally buy a good dining room set. Plenty of eclectic and severely discounted picks are available! Check out some of these best-of upgrades and get to renovating!

This elegant coffee table is 53% off! Store your game consoles and collection of coffee table books on the open-bottom shelf, and kick back with this functional-yet-stylish open-concept table. The solid-wood top is a great accent, and built to last.

This rustic addition to your bathroom will offset the typical white color scheme with its rich espresso brown. In fact, the manufacturer describes the aesthetic as “coastal farmhouse,” which is a term that will probably pop up on TikTok sooner or later. It includes the four baskets shown in the picture for a vintage-y alternative to drawers.

This single-pendant light could light up a kitchen island (see below). This dimmable, vintage-style lamp has an adjustable height and clear, cylindrical-shaped glass shade. Looks farmhouse-y, actually very modern.

This forest green armchair is a bright accent to a neutral room—whether those neutrals are warm browns or cool grays. This sleek, throwback design has flared legs, like buzzy midcentury modern chairs. Use as a desk chair at a small home office if you’re brave enough.

This kitchen island-slash-dining set is a shocking 63% off, and currently available in three colorways with varying discounts. This 36" high table has side storage and upholstered stool seats for a modern-yet-classic look. This is a great dining set for a narrow space—looks cool, is totally functional.