Kérastase Labor Day Sale | Up to 20% Off | Promo Code: LDW22

Find the salon-style products that give your hair the bounce and shine it deserves with up to 20% off at the Kératase Labor Day sale. Specifically, you’ll get 20% off when you bundle three full-size products—like their signature Nut r itive Nectar Blow Dry Primer, Bain Satin 2 Shampoo, and Masquintense Hair Mask. You can get 10% off one full-size, or 15% off two as well—in case you’re well-stocked at home already. If Kératase sounds French and clinical, it’s because they’re both—formulated by scientists and stylists, founded in France, and tailored to your specific hair needs. Because no two routines will look the same, Kératase has a hair quiz to help you understand where your tresses are coming from. Take the quiz, shop the sale, and enjoy your newly hydrated hair.