Bed Bath & Beyond Labor Day Sale | Up to 80% Off



Labor Day Deals have hit Bed Bath & Beyond, with discounts up to 80% off sitewide. If you dig through the autumnal decorations and dorm essentials, you’ll find some excellent deals on appliances, gadgets, and life-improving accessories. Let’s put that “Beyond” in Bed Bath & Beyond to work, shall we?

Link all your smart devices with this Google Nest Hub. Control your TV, lights, play music on the streaming service of your choice, and check your calendar with Google Assistant—and it’s all housed in a recycled plastic shell. Neat! And currently $55!

We stan a Dyson. We looooooove a 22% off Dyson, especially . Powered by it’s V8 motor, this cordless vacuum has strong suction—with fade-free power and enough strength to tackle any floor type. If you’ve noticed the name, this one is great for homes with pets.

With deep-muscle treatment and total customization via the app, this Theragun Prime is a deal for $250. Its amplitude reaches 60% deeper into your muscles than other consumer-grade massagers. Get relaxed after some hard workouts, with 30lbs of no-stall force.

Boy howdy, this Ninja is an air fryer and an indoor grill! Get that barbecue char without stepping outside, and air fry crispy-crispy foods. I know you’re a grillmaster four months of the year—total pro, I know— but this Ninja has unique features to keep the splatter and smoke away indoors.

If you haven’t hopped aboard the Magic Bullet train, choo-choo, all aboard the Labor Day Sale ! This easy-to-use Magic Bullet blends in the same cup you drink from—less parts, less to clean, and still the great smoothies you’ve come to expect from Magic Bullet.



Look at this cute little Keurig! Currently available (and on sale) in its many colors, this Keurig serves up your favorite coffee in a total of two-minutes. It’s easy to clean and quite compact—great for a home office treat or caffeine-starved college kid.