Kohl’s is kicking off its short-and-sweet Ultimate Giveaway event, and the timing couldn’t be better if your fall wardrobe (or your bedroom) needs attention. Starting today and running through September 7, every online order drops an extra 20% when you plug in the code SHOPPER20 at checkout. Stack that with the store’s usual Kohl’s Cash promo and you’re basically getting paid to shop. Earn now, redeem later, and watch the savings compound.

Because the offer works sitewide, you can play it two ways. Knock out a bigger-ticket purchase like a new comforter set, a name-brand blender, those sneakers that rarely go on sale—and watch a chunky discount appear in your cart. Or sprinkle smaller upgrades across departments: a couple of graphic tees, fresh bath towels, a pair of joggers for chillier mornings. Either approach qualifies for additional Kohl’s Cash, which drops into your account like clockwork and spends just like a gift card on a future order.

Unlike in-store coupons that sometimes exclude premium labels, this online-only code covers the brands shoppers actually chase. That means Nike hoodies, Levi’s denim, and KitchenAid accessories all ring up at twenty percent off, no hoops to jump through. Free shipping kicks in once your cart clears the usual threshold, though curbside pickup is still an option if you’d rather grab everything the same day.

Be sure to head on over and get your fill before the sale ends. You never know what you'll find!