Sunny Health & Fitness Indoor Cycle | $217 | Amazon



Let’s be honest, you want to go to the gym, but most likely, you won’t. It’s the new year and you deserve a new you. Not just for the looks, but to actually feel good. That’s the most important part. The Sunny Health & Fitness indoor cycle has got your back. The sturdy steel frame has a 49-pound weighted flywheel that keeps it in place and ensures quality for countless workouts. The resistance system provides a realistic, real-road feeling. The maintenance-free belt system is quiet and won’t disrupt anyone else around you while you’re working out. The bottle holder will keep you hydrated while you crush those exercising goals. Just make sure the blinds in your house are down when you’ re working out in the nude. Save $182 today.