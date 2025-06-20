Kill the Language Barrier Once and for All With These AI Earbuds

There's some very serious future shock involved in this latest StackSocial deal. If you've ever watched any of the Star Trek iterations and wondered how everyone in the universe somehow speaks the same language, they claim the use of an unseen "universal translator" device. And while the Mymanu Orb open-ear AI translation earbuds aren't quite universal, they're closer to that Star Trek tech than anything before. These amazing real-time translating buds were the hit of CES 2026, and they're 22% off right now at StackSocial.

The Mymanu Orb earbuds are open-ear, and they're able to provide real-time translation of in-person conversations, phone calls, and other audio content in over 50 languages. That makes them an essential new part of your travel bag, or just to have for multi-lingual events. Since they also work with foreign films, documentaries, podcasts and more, the Mymanu Orb earbuds are also exceptionally handy to keep at home, and they're also fully functional earbuds without the translation features, working perfectly for phone calls and music or other everyday listening.

The Mymanu Orb AI translation earbuds work in conjunction with a computer or smartphone — Android 10 or later, iPhone 15 or later, Windows 1o or 11, or a Mac powered by an Apple M-series chip. They're USB-C rechargeable and IPX5-rated for water resistance. This StackSocial deal cuts the price down by $40, from $180 to just $140.