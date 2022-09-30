Apple AirPods Max (Space Gray) | $479 | Amazon

Apple AirPods Max (Green ) | $479 | Amazon

Apple AirPods Max (Pink ) | $479 | Amazon

Apple AirPods Max (S ky Blue ) | $479 | Amazon



Apple premium wireless ANC headphones are a pretty penny , but boy are they worth it. Our friends at Gizmodo even called them “annoyingly incredible”, having praised the headphones’ stellar sound quality, comfort, active noise cancelation, and integration with other Apple products. The steep price is the annoying part, but luckily you can make them slightly less annoying by picking them up now for $70 off.