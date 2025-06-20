Keys to Success: Save $30 Off This Hot-Swappable Keyboard

The keyboard that came with your desktop computer? Not great. And if there's a laptop peripheral that people tend to just click "Buy Now" on without doing much in the way of research, it's the keyboard. So the chance to make a huge upgrade to a highly customizable 80% wireless hot-swappable keyboard with RGB backlighting for just $80 is probably one worth serious consideration. That's the new price on the K8 QMK Version 2 mechanical keyboard at StackSocial while this 27% off sale is in effect.

With both Bluetooth and hard-wired connection options, hot-swappable Keychron Super Switches, and open-source firmware that pairs with the Keychron Launcher app for ultimate customization, the K8 QMK can quickly and easily take on any configuration you like. It has a Mac layout with dedicated function keys, but it's also completely compatible with Windows. Out of the box it has a slightly thocky sound and feel, but that's also subject to the customization you desire.

Even the attractive, adjustable RGB backlighting that comes with 22 customizable settings wouldn't make the K8 QMK keyboard a solid buy if it were flimsy, but it's anything but. Built with a sturdy aluminum frame and with Super Switches rated for a lifespan of up to 50 million clicks, the K8 QMK is in it for the long haul. It's a fast, easy, enduring upgrade to your workstation or gaming rig that's only $80 at StackSocial right now.